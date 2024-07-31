Young man attacked by minor in attempted phone theft



A 17-year-old boy attacked a 20-year-old man in Albatera whilst attempting to steal his mobile phone. The minor tried to take the young man’s mobile phone and a fight broke out between the two. Suddenly, the alleged attacker pulled out two knives that he was carrying and caused a cut to the victim’s left front head. Both weapons were more than 20 centimetres long.

The local police officers gathered all the information and a description and managed to locate the alleged perpetrator moments later. The youngster tried to flee when the officers spotted him but was finally intercepted while trying to hide the knives he was carrying. The detainee has been placed at the disposal of the relevant judicial authority.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment, but luckily the wound was superficial.