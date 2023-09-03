YOUTH OPENS THE REGISTRATION PERIOD FOR THE CHILDREN AND YOUTH EDUCATIONAL FREE TIME ACTIVITIES MONITOR COURSE.

The Youth Department of the City Council of Torrevieja reports that the registration period is now open for a new Course of Monitor of Educational Leisure Activities for Children and Youth (MAT), with a total of 210 hours. This official course, approved by the Valencian Youth Institute (IVAJ) and subsidised by the European Social Fund, is part of the collaboration agreement with the Chamber of Commerce and its Integral Qualification and Employment Programme (PICE) for young people registered in the Youth Guarantee.

The course, which is completely free, is open to young people from Torrevieja aged between 17 and 29 years, with limited places. The course will start, once the selection has been made, on 16th October at the Palacio de los Deportes “Tavi y Carmona” in Torrevieja from 9:00 to 14:00 hours.

During the course, students will learn the basic tools of the free time monitor to organise, dynamise and evaluate educational leisure and free time activities for children and young people, applying the specific techniques of group animation, also including specific training in social skills and employability to improve the incorporation of young people into the labour market.

For more information and registration, those interested can go in person to the CIAJ, located at Paseo Juan Aparicio, nº 5, or get information through their social networks @torreviejajuventud on instagram or facebook, telephone 965714072, whatsapp 606055291, email juventud@torrevieja.eu and on the municipal website www.torrevieja.es.