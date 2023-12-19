Zara halts campaign amid criticism of Gaza resemblance



Global fashion retailer Zara, under the umbrella of Inditex, has retracted an advertising campaign following widespread backlash over images that critics argue bear a resemblance to scenes of corpses in white shrouds in Gaza.

The contentious campaign, featuring statues wrapped in white, prompted a surge of online criticism and calls for a boycott from pro-Palestinian activists. Zara responded with a statement on its Instagram account, expressing regret for what it termed a “misunderstanding” surrounding the images.

Zara clarified that the campaign, created in July and photographed in September, showcased a series of images depicting unfinished sculptures in a sculptor’s studio. The purpose was to highlight craft-made garments in an artistic context. The company stated that the campaign predated the Hamas attacks on Israel in October and the subsequent bombings of the Gaza Strip.

The brief statement read, “Unfortunately, some customers felt offended by these images, which have now been removed, and saw in them something far from what was intended when they were created. Zara regrets that misunderstanding and we reaffirm our deep respect towards everyone.”

Among the images causing controversy, one featured a model carrying a mannequin wrapped in white, another showed a bust lying on the floor, and a third displayed a mannequin without arms.

Tens of thousands of complaints flooded Zara’s Instagram account, with individuals asserting that the images resembled photographs of corpses draped in white shrouds in Gaza. Subsequently, six posts showcasing the campaign were deleted from Zara’s Instagram page.

As of last Tuesday afternoon, the photos, initially visible on Zara’s online store homepage on Monday morning, were no longer accessible on the website or through its app. The company’s move to retract the campaign aims to address concerns and reaffirm its commitment to respect for all customers.