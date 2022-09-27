Zenia Boulevard 10th Anniversary – Interview



Zenia Boulevard isn’t just famous locally, shoppers travel for miles to visit this popular commercial centre. Those who have lived in the area for more than ten years will remember the excitement among the community when it was being built. It’s hard to believe that this weekend, the centre celebrated its 10th anniversary. We managed to sit down with centre manager Cristina Ros for an exclusive look at the last decade and to find out what’s to come at Zenia Boulevard…

Costa Blanca People (CBP): How did you start working at Zenia Boulevard? What makes this shopping centre different?

Cristina Ros (CR): I started working at Zenia Boulevard in January 2013 as Marketing Manager and in 2017, I took on overall responsibility for the centre, so I can practically say that I have seen Zenia Boulevard grow since its inception.

I remember that first year with great affection and pride as, since its opening, Zenia Boulevard has been a measure of ‘before’ and ‘after’, not only for the area but also for wider commercial offering.

The architecture of the centre, its streets and squares that simulate a small coastal town, the commercial mix and the extensive programme of events that we have had since day one, are responsible for the success that the shopping centre continues to have today with the thousands of residents and tourists who visit us every year.

CBP: How many visitors have you attracted in 10 years?

CR: Since its opening, Zenia Boulevard has been growing in visitor numbers year after year. In fact, during the first decade, it has exceeded 116 million visitors, reaching close to 14 million annual visitors in recent years. before the pandemic, and on numerous occasions exceeding 75,000 daily visitors.

CBP: What does Zenia Boulevard have to offer shoppers?

CR: Zenia Boulevard is the largest shopping centre in the province of Alicante and one of the most important in our entire country.

Currently, our visitors can find more than 160 stores including major brands such as Alcampo, Primark, Zara, Leroy Merlín, Decathlon, Conforama, Norauto and Mediamarkt, among others. In addition, exclusive brands are also present in our commercial mix thanks to stores such as Guess, Geox, Via di Milano, La Milla de Oro, Rewers and Best Brands.

Finally, and to offer our customers a complete shopping experience, we have a wide range of eateries with brands such as Lizarrán, 100 Montaditos, Burger King, Foster’s Hollywood, La Tagliattella, Ché! Argentinean, etc. and with a varied leisure option for all audiences with Bowling La Zenia, Casinos del Mediterráneo and Zenia Park for the little ones.

CBP: What has been your biggest success at Zenia Boulevard in the last 10 years?

CR: The success of Zenia Boulevard is thanks to the team that makes it up. In that sense, the shopping centre would not have the great affluence and reputation that it has if it were not for the daily work of many people who strive to make Zenia more than a shopping centre. From the management team made up of four people, to the security, maintenance, cleaning, auxiliary, gardening personnel…

We have been able to cope with a pandemic in which we have had to adapt weekly to the restrictions to offer our customers a safe and pleasant shopping experience. Without a doubt, this fact has meant that now, more than ever, we have a reinforced, versatile team capable of overcoming any adversity.

Personally, I am left with the satisfaction of offering customers a special visit experience and seeing their happy faces enjoying a unique day at Zenia Boulevard.

CBP: How have stores been recovering after covid?

CR: As of April 2022 and with the end of the restrictions (not only in our country but in the rest of Europe) the centre once again recovered the visitor numbers of 2019 (and even exceeded them in some cases). For example, in May we exceeded the figures for the same month in 2019 and both July and August have been very similar or better than in pre-pandemic years, reaching one million eight hundred thousand monthly visitors.

CBP: Zenia Boulevard always seems to support community events (fundraisers, cancer awareness, Spanish classes etc). How important is this for you and for Zenia Boulevard as a company?

CR: In these ten years we have achieved that Zenia Boulevard is conceived as something more than a shopping centre. We are that ‘great town square’, a multicultural space that has become a meeting point where a fusion of cultures is created.

To achieve this special combination, active listening to our visitors, associations and institutions has been essential. Zenia Boulevard has become a loudspeaker to publicize any initiative or charitable cause and we are very proud to have achieved it.

CBP: How did you celebrate the tenth anniversary?

On the occasion of our tenth anniversary, on Saturday, September 24, we had a great birthday party throughout the day. Special discounts, free breakfast and ice cream, giant omelette, batucada, DJs, and a tribute to Queen, are just some of the actions that we provided for our clients.

In addition, we are going to continue celebrating our birthday in the coming weeks since, due to adverse weather conditions, we had to postpone the “birthday of Zimbo” (our mascot) and it will take place instead during the first fortnight of October.

CBP: What else is coming this year before Christmas? How can people find out about the latest Zenia Boulevard news?

CR: The last quarter of this year is full of special events. The first weekend of October, we will have a very special Market in our Plaza Mayor. In addition, on the 18th we will celebrate World Day Against Breast Cancer in collaboration with the Pink Ladies and of course, Halloween will be the protagonist on the last weekend of the month.

In order to find out about all the activities and not miss any details, our clients can visit our website (www.zeniaboulevard.es) and consult the events section. They will also be able to see all the news through our social networks such as Instagram and Facebook. In addition, at the Customer Service Point you can find our calendar to always have the programme of events at hand.