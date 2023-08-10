Smoking ban lifted on local bar and restaurant terraces



In a significant shift of policy, smokers across the Valencian Community are set to once again enjoy lighting up on bar and restaurant terraces. The announcement was made by new regional president Carlos Mazon, signalling an end to the longstanding smoking restriction that has been in place for over three years.

The measure, which was initially introduced as part of a comprehensive package of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, had remained in place even as other pandemic-related rules were relaxed by the Spanish government. Notably, the Valencian region continued to uphold the terrace smoking ban, differentiating it from the rest of the country.

While the Spanish government had recently lifted several pandemic-related mandates, including mask-wearing in hospitals and health centres, the previous Valencian government had chosen to retain the smoking restriction. As a result, the Valencian Community stood out as the sole region in Spain where the smoking ban remained.

President Carlos Mazon engaged in recent discussions with Health Minister Marciano Gomez and Tourism and Industry Minister Nuria Montes. The outcome of which led to the unanimous decision to remove the terrace smoking ban. This development will come into effect officially upon the publication of the decree in the Official Valencian Gazette.

Throughout President Mazon’s campaign for office, hospitality associations actively lobbied for the removal of the smoking restriction. They emphasised that nearly all other regions in Spain had either abandoned the ban or had never implemented it in the first place. This pressure culminated in the recent decision to overturn the measure.

At owners’ digression

With the ban being lifted, the onus now falls on individual businesses to determine whether they will permit smoking at their outdoor terrace tables. This shift provides bar and restaurant owners with the autonomy to tailor their establishments’ policies to accommodate both smoking and non-smoking patrons.

As the Valencian Community embraces this new era of terrace smoking, opinions remain divided. Supporters of the ban’s removal celebrate the return of personal choice and individual freedom, while critics express concerns about potential health implications and the impact on non-smoking customers.

In a broader context, this decision marks a significant turning point in the region’s pandemic-related measures and regulations, indicating a gradual return to pre-pandemic norms while also reflecting the evolving priorities and perspectives of local governance.