Flu jabs available at 60



In a sweeping effort to safeguard public health this Autumn and Winter, the Ministry of Health is set to kick off the most extensive vaccination campaign against both flu and COVID-19 to date. The initiative will encompass approximately 900,000 individuals in the province of Alicante, marking a significant expansion of the ‘at-risk groups.’

A groundbreaking change in policy is the reduction of the age for double immunisation to 60 years, a departure from the previous threshold of 65 years. Moreover, healthy children aged between 6 months and 5 years, totalling around 80,000 minors in the province, will now receive protection against the flu. This decision stems from the notable impact of flu on this age group, which, after the elderly, experiences the highest rate of hospital admissions due to the virus. Previously, flu shots were reserved for children with underlying risk factors in this age range. Notably, for those aged between 2 and 4 years, the vaccine will be administered intranasally, a method involving inhalation through the nose.

While the communities of Galicia and Murcia implemented this approach last year, the upcoming winter will mark the first nationwide inclusion of healthy children without ‘at-risk’ conditions in the vaccination campaign.

In a strategic move, public health experts have introduced a new risk group for dual immunisation against both flu and COVID-19: smokers. This designation encompasses an additional 316,000 individuals in a province ranking fifth in smoking prevalence behind Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, and Seville.

Health authorities have secured a substantial 1.3 million vaccine doses for the entire community, with the aim of reaching the maximum number of eligible individuals who wish to receive the vaccine.

Starting from 16th October, individuals belonging to the recommended risk groups for both COVID-19 and flu vaccination can schedule appointments through the GVA +Salut APP and the Ministry of Health website as the campaign gets underway.

This ambitious vaccination campaign signals a proactive approach to protect the population of Alicante province against the dual threat of flu and COVID-19. By including healthy children and introducing immunisation for smokers, authorities are taking decisive steps to bolster public health in the face of these viruses.