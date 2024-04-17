Spanish Congress considers granting residency to undocumented immigrants



The Spanish Congress is set to deliberate on legislation that could extend residency and work permits to approximately 470,000 undocumented immigrants currently residing in Spain. This proposal, propelled by citizen initiative, garnered over 700,000 signatures and garnered support from a coalition of nearly 900 organisations, spanning migrant rights groups to Catholic associations.

In a decisive vote, Members of Parliament voted 310-33 in favour of considering the proposal, with the far-right Vox party emerging as the sole dissenting voice. The bill will now progress through the lower house of parliament, where it will undergo extensive debate and potential amendments before reaching its final form.

If enacted, the legislation would confer legal status upon immigrants who entered Spain before 1st November, 2021, encompassing a significant number of individuals from Latin America and Africa. Beyond providing legal residency and employment opportunities, the law aims to facilitate tax contributions, access to social security benefits, and utilization of public services including healthcare and education.

According to proponents of the initiative, an estimated 390,000 to 470,000 undocumented immigrants currently inhabit Spain, often subsisting in the informal economy as agricultural laborers, caregivers, delivery personnel, and in other essential yet low-wage occupations overlooked by native Spaniards. Lacking legal protections, these individuals are susceptible to exploitation and abuse.

The bill aims to rectify the invisibility and precariousness experienced by undocumented migrants, striving to uphold their rights on par with legal residents.