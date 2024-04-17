Tender issued for Costa Civic Centre cafe



The Department of Social Welfare has officially launched the bidding process for the management of cafeteria and dining services at the Alameda del Mar Civic Centre in Orihuela Costa. Agustina Rodríguez, the councillor overseeing the department, unveiled the initiative with the primary aim of catering to the needs of both civic centre users and the wider public, emphasising the delivery of high-quality service.

While priority will be accorded to centre users, the contract also extends service provisions to external customers, ensuring consistent quality standards throughout. The single-contract agreement, spanning a minimum term of three years with extension possibilities as per legal stipulations, is set at an annual fee of 6,300 euros. This nominal fee aims to uphold the financial viability of operations while accommodating the specific demands of centre users.

The tender process follows the resolution of the previous administrative contract with a company marred by repeated breaches, including unannounced cafeteria closures for multiple days, as outlined in a municipal technicians’ report.

The Department of Social Welfare reaffirms its dedication to delivering top-notch services at the Alameda del Mar centre. The bidding process seeks to select a company aligning with established standards to ensure optimal user satisfaction. Rodríguez expresses optimism that the selected company will uphold contractual obligations without disruptions, thereby maintaining the uninterrupted provision of this highly sought-after service.